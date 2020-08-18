Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($359,820.04). Insiders purchased a total of 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $27,560,120 in the last ninety days.

SLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.31).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

