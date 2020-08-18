Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SLA opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.29.
In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($359,820.04). Insiders purchased a total of 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $27,560,120 in the last ninety days.
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
