Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives GBX 95.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.64 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.48.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

