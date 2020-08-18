SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 274,080 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

