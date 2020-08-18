SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

