SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $80,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

