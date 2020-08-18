SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after buying an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,404,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.