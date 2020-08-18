SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

