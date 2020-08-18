SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

