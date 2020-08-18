SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 167,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 225,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 207,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 211,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

