SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,842.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,166.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $973,785 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $739.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

