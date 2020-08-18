SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $140,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,494,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

