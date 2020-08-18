SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,580 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

ET opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

