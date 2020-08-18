SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 112,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

