SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,243,000.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

