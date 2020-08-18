SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000.

VXUS stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

