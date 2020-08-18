SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $71,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

