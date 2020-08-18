SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,010.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 596,477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.