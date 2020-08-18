SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 424,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 188.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

