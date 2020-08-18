SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 196.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after buying an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,404,000 after buying an additional 1,929,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

