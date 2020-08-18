SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845 over the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $261.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.28. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $273.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

