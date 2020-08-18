SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.