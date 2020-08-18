SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

