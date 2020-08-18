SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,875,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

