SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

LYFT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

