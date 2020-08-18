SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of APH stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.