SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $356.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.18 and a 200-day moving average of $318.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.