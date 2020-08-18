SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 678.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.35, a P/E/G ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,892 shares of company stock worth $5,484,386. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.