SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.92. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

