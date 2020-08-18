SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

