SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

