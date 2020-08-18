SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.