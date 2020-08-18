SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $384.39 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.23. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

