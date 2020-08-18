SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 64,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

