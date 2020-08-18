SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.