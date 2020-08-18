SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 173.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $258.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.