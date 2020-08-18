Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $334,049.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock worth $15,951,929. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.