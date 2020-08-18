SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SBRKF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

