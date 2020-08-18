SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SP. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.