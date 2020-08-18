Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.97 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

