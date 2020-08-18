Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives $48.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

