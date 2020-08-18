SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SONN stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29. SONNET BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. SONNET BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,025.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that SONNET BioTherapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

