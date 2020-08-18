Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

