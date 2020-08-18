Sociall (SCL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Sociall has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $485,846.61 and $104.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.