SmartCash Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $525,429.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,250.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.03508874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.02563232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00534696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00774267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00698882 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00016124 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

