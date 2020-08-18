Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.