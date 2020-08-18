Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

