Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

