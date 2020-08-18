Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.