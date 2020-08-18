Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 362,268 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

