Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 25.1%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

